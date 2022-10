Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia segment announced for AEW Rampage

The addition joins a lineup that already has four matches. Here’s a look at the lineup from Toronto:

Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy with stipulations

Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay-AS

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade

FTR & Shawn Spears vs. The Embassy (Brian Cage & Gates of Agony)