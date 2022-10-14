LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from outside of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us to this breaking news situation, and he is joined by Wade Barrett at ringside. We see an ambulance and a car that was crashed into by a pick-up truck. EMTs are tending to an injured Karrion Kross, and Scarlett is a bit frantic. Drew McIntyre suddenly comes running from out of nowhere. He attacks Kross as officials try to hold him back. McIntyre smashes Kross’ head into the truck window, then beats him down. Kross is laid out as Scarlett checks on him. Officials hurry McIntyre away from the scene as he yells about this being just the beginning. We cut to the SmackDown opening video.

– The pyro goes off inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us. We see how Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in the Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules last weekend. The announcers hype Bray Wyatt’s return for tonight and confirm that Kross is still scheduled to compete in the Fatal 4 Way to name the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes The New Day – Kofi Kingston with Xavier Woods. Samantha Irvin does the introductions. The New Day takes the mic and they remind everyone of their record 483-day title reign, and how important it is to them, and how they plan to keep it. Cole says this is interesting as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are 30 days away from breaking the record. We go backstage to the Gorilla Position and see Sami Zayn talking with Solo Sikoa now. Jey Uso walks up and Sami says finally he’s here, but where is Jimmy Uso? Jey says Jimmy is handling business and it’s a family thing. Zayn says Jimmy would’ve told him about it, if it was family. Jey says real family. Sami says they don’t have time for this talking. He tells Sikoa to hang out backstage because he has the big Fatal 4 Way tonight, and Jey will go out with Sami. Sami wants to be clear – he doesn’t want a repeat of what happened with Matt Riddle on RAW this week. Jey agrees and says Zayn was confident about getting the win on RAW, so Jey let him have it. A phone rings and it’s Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Sami answers and says he’s about to go out to the ring now. He makes some low-key comments about Jey and then hands the phone to Jey as Romana wants to speak to him. Jey tries to plead with Reigns but whatever he says, Jey hushes up and agrees. Sami takes the phone back and laughs with Reigns as Jey stares him down. The music hits and out comes The Bloodline – Sami with Jey.

The bell rings and they go at it. Kofi with a missile dropkick from the corner to send Sami to the floor. Kofi teases a dive but he puts the brakes on and Sami retreats. Woods hits the apron with Francesca as Kofi dances in the ring. Zayn looks on from ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Zayn leaps off the second rope with an elbow to the forehead. Kingston kicks out at 2. Cole says the car accident investigation is still going on outside, and Karrion Kross is being examined by medics. Zayn barks at Kingston to get up now. Zayn with a suplex to keep control. Zayn stomps away on Kingston in the corner now while the referee warns him.

Zayn calls for the Rikishi/Umaga splash and he hits it in the corner, but Jey isn’t impressed. Kingston kicks out. Zayn beats Kofi around the ring with punches and forearms now. Zayn keeps control for another 2 count, then he grounds Kingston in the middle of the ring with a hold. Kingston fights up and out but Zayn drops him again with a clothesline for another 2 count. Zayn with a scoop slam in the middle of the ring. Zayn goes to the top but stops to raise his 1 with Jey. Zayn flies from the top but Kingston dropkicks him in mid-air for a big pop.

Woods rallies for Kingston now as Jey looks on. Kingston with a pair of clotheslines and a dropkick. Zayn ducks Kofi and kicks him, but Kingston nails a senton from the top rope but Zayn grabs him. Kofi counters but Zayn rolls him up for 2. Kofi levels Zayn with a knee to the face for another 2 count. Kingston goes back to the top but Zayn cuts him off. Kingston fights back and looks to dive but Sami runs back at him. Kingston headbutts Zayn to the mat. Zayn runs right back up and knocks Kingston off the top to the floor. Kingston lands hard over by the announcers. Woods runs over to check on Kingston while Jey looks on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Kingston drops Zayn with the SOS for a close 2 count. Zayn catches Kofi in the corner but Kofi fights free with elbow strikes. Kofi goes to the top but Sami rolls to the floor. Jey and Woods end up having words at ringside. Jey levels Woods to put him down at ringside with a superkick. Sami takes advantage of the distraction, nailing Kingston with the Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Sami goes for the Helluva Kick but he runs into a kick from Kofi. Kofi leaps off the top and takes Zayn down. Kofi rallies but has to stop and knocks Jey off the apron. Zayn rolls Kofi up for 2. Zayn blocks Trouble In Paradise and they tangle some more. Kofi blocks a Facebuster and rolls Zayn up but Jey returns to the apron and kicks him, allowing Sami to pin Kingston for the win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

– After the match, Sami celebrates and makes his exit as the music hits. Woods tends to Kingston. Jey watches on from behind Sami on the ramp.

– WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H is backstage talking to a few police officers. He shakes their hands and they walk off. Rey Mysterio approaches Triple H now. He says it’s not easy with everything going on RAW, and he’s reached his breaking point over what’s been going on with his son Dominik Mysterio. Rey just doesn’t see a way moving forward, he won’t fight his son, not even when he’s at his worse and yelling in Rey’s face, telling him to fight him. Rey says Triple H knows how he feels and Triple H can imagine. Rey says he still sees the little boy who sat on his lap and fell asleep on his shoulder. Triple H puts a hand on Rey’s shoulder to console him as he appears to get a bit emotional. Rey says he loves WWE but he can’t do this anymore, so he came to SmackDown to look Triple H in his eyes and tell him… I quit. Fans in the arena boo. Triple H says there’s got to be another way. He asks Rey to go with him and talk for 5 minutes to see if they can come up with something else. They enter Triple H’s office as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE NXT’s Roxanne Perez is backstage talking to Shotzi. Raquel Rodriguez walks in and comments on Perez facing her former partner, Cora Jade, at Halloween Havoc in the Weapons Wild match. Perez says that’s why she came here – to pick Raquel for the “Pick Your Poison” match against Jade next Tuesday night, if Raquel will do it. Raquel accepts. Damage CTRL interrupts and Bayley can’t believe Perez chose Rodriguez, saying she is the only choice. Perez was going to pick Bayley but Bayley isn’t exactly on a winning streak. Bayley says Perez isn’t on her level. Bayley hopes Perez is ready because tonight Damage CTRL plans to embarrass all three of them. Damage CTRL walks off as Rodriguez tells Perez and Shotzi to not worry.

Handicap Match: Braun Strowman vs. James Maverick and Brian Thomas

We go back to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop. Two enhancement talents are already waiting in the ring – James Maverick and Brian Thomas.

The bell rings and Strowman drives Thomas into the corner, then drops Maverick with an elbow as he charges from behind. Strowman proceeds to destroy both opponents with ease. Strowman with a running corner splash on Maverick. He then launches Maverick across the ring.

RAW Superstar Omos comes walking through the crowd, with MVP. They stop to watch the match at ringside, on the other side of the barrier. Thomas tries to take advantage of the distraction but Strowman fights him off. Strowman with a running powerslam to Thomas.

Strowman then grabs Maverick while staring out at Omos. Strowman gets the crowd riled up before powerbombing Maverick on top of Thomas. Braun puts a boot on his opponents to pin them while staring at Omos.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Strowman hits the corner to pose as the music hits. MVP takes the mic and gives Strowman props for being an incredible specimen, but he’s not The Monster of All Monsters. He says Braun looks normal standing next to Omos. MVP advises Braun to not get too comfortable because monsters hang in the shadows. Braun yells out and says Omos is nothing compared to him. The music starts back up as the two sides stare each other down.

– Still to come, a new #1 contender to GUNTHER will be named, and Karrion Kross is still scheduled. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sami Zayn is hyping Solo Sikoa up for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way. Jey Uso says Sami is welcome for his earlier won. Jey and Sami argue over who was responsible for the win. Jey asks Solo if he saw it. Solo didn’t but he was watching Sami because he can learn a lot from him. Sami agrees and says now Solo will follow in his footsteps. Sami goes on about how Solo will dominate tonight and go on to win the WWE Intercontinental Title. Solo says after he levels up tonight, he’s going to get a piece of gold for himself. Solo says let’s go.