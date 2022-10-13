Shawn Spears returns to AEW following five-month absence

Shawn Spears returned to AEW last night on Dynamite from Toronto, his first appearance for the promotion in five months.

Spears came out to help his former Pinnacle stablemates FTR following the match between WarJoe against QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto. The match had the involvement of Brian Cage, Gates of Agony, and Prince Nana, and Spears came out to even the odds. His return set up a trios match for Rampage tomorrow night with FTR and Spears taking on Cage and Gates of Agony.

He was last seen in late May, losing a steel cage match against Wardlow which had MJF as the special guest referee.

Spears has been part of AEW since their inaugural pay-per-view Double or Nothing in 2019.