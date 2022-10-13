Saraya fires back at Jim Cornette

During his podcast, former WWE personality Jim Cornette said the following in regards to Saraya signing with AEW…

“How is that possible that if she was able to be cleared medically that the WWE wouldn’t have cleared her medically specially while she was under contract to them and they were paying her?”

“Maybe they [WWE] said well, she can’t get cleared medically to our standards so maybe she should go somewhere where the standards are lower.” (quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

The thumbnail for Cornette’s podcast included a drawing of “quack” physician character Dr. Nick from The Simpsons.

Saraya issued a response via Twitter…

“Dirt sheets. Podcasters and an old man that loves to have his voice heard even if it’s full of shit (cornette) loves to talk about me. You’re welcome for the clicks and views.”

Cornette then replied to Saraya…

“Thank you for the ‘You’re welcome’, but the last clip we spoke about you in has yet to outperform ‘Jerry Jarrett’s locker room fight with Dandy Jack Donovan in 1973’, so please try to be more interesting. Thanks.”











