HHH & Stephanie McMahon attend Post Malone concert

Rapper Post Malone is at Madison Square Garden in New York City for back-to-back shows this week, and at Wednesday’s opener he was joined backstage by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

Triple H and Malone shared a moment where they did The Game’s signature water gimmick, as seen in the clip below.

“Game recognize game. @PostMalone,” WWE and Triple H tweeted as the caption to the clip.

Triple H then shared a photo of the trio backstage and wrote, “Awesome to see @PostMalone rock @TheGarden… Nothing quite like it.”

Triple H is a known fan of Motörhead, and the couple has been spotted at Metallica and ZZ Top concerts in the past, so attending a Malone concert is interesting. However, they are the parents to three teenage daughters (aged 16, 14, 12), so it’s possible that this was a family outing.

Malone, who has sold more than 13 million albums and more than 95 million digital singles in the United States to put him among the top 10 digital artists of all-time, is a noted pro wrestling fan. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared at a 2018 Malone concert and delivered a chokeslam to the Grammy-nominated rapper/singer.