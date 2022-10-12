WBD executive comments on more AEW content

Warner Bros. Discovery is working with AEW to create new non-wrestling content.

WBD U.S. Networks Group Chairwoman & Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch recently spoke with Mikey O’Connell of The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that they are working with AEW to come up with new content that does not take place inside the wrestling ring.

Finch talked about how TNT and TBS have one big thing in common – incredibly loyal, male-skewing audiences, which are 55% male. She said they have been discussing what they can create on both TNT and TBS to keep those male viewers coming back every night, and how they can push those viewers from Monday to Tuesday to Wednesday to Thursday with a more defined brand lens.

Finch was then asked how they accomplish this objective.

“We really play in the sports space,” she responded. “One of the things that we’re doing around sports is creating shoulder programming to hold onto those fans. AEW pulls huge numbers, so we are working with the wrestling team to figure out what new kind of content can we build that’s not in a wrestling ring.”

AEW previously produced the Rhodes To The Top reality show with Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes, which ran for 6 episodes in the fall of 2021. The show averaged around 365,000 viewers per episode.

There have been rumors of AEW doing more reality-type content since Cody and Brandi left the company earlier this year, but nothing has been announced yet.