Two non-televised live events for Madison Square Garden announced

WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden for two events, one for the traditional Boxing Day show on December 26 and a March 12 non-televised event.

Apart from selling single tickets, WWE is also selling a combo ticket for both shows.

Tickets start as low as $38.05 for single tickets or $70.65 for the combo pack. The pre-sale code to use if you want to purchase tickets now is HOLIDAY. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 14 at 10AM EST.

You can head over to Ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets now.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Annual @WWE Live Holiday Tour returns to Madison Square Garden on Dec 26! Access presale tickets starting today at 10am with code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public Fri, Oct 14 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/ISsVDlSwJL — MSG (@TheGarden) October 12, 2022











