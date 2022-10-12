Sammy Guevara: ‘I’m Done Focusing on the Negativity’

During his latest weekly vlog, “What REALLY happened backstage at AEW Dynamite?”, Sammy Guevara addresses the rumored backstage incident involving Andrade El Idolo last week at AEW Dynamite. Sammy Guevara said he wouldn’t comment on what happened and said he’s “done focusing on the negativity.” He stated:

“I know some people want me to comment on what exactly — what exactly happened backstage at AEW Dynamite, but man, I’m done focusing on the negativity. I feel like when you are on this trajectory to where I’m headed, there’s going to be people that are going to do everything in their power to try and drag you down to their level, and I know I’m above that. I’m not going to focus on any of that bull****. I’m going to focus on where I’m headed, which they say the sky is the limit, but there’s a whole universe out there, and that’s where I’m headed, man. So, I’m not going to focus, I’m not gonna comment on any of the bulls***. Instead, I want to do this thing that Tay and I do. Anytime we’re too negative or focusing too much on some s*** that’s not really important in life, we say to each, what’s five things that you’re grateful for? I’m grateful for my health. I’m grateful for my life, I’m grateful for Tay, I’m grateful for the job I have, and I’m grateful for you guys. Thank you to the people who support me and the people who don’t believe everything they read online. I just want to say thank you to those people. I’m grateful for the people who actually care enough to watch something that I put out. So, that all said, I’m gonna end this. I’ll see you guys next week.”

Andrade El Idolo was reportedly sent home as a result of the recent incident. As a result, his scheduled matchup for AEW Rampage against Preston Vance was canceled. Guevara still competed on Dynamite last week, teaming with Chris Jericho against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia in a winning effort.