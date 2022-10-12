Jon Moxley says AEW is perfect for him

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss the new five-year AEW contract that was announced last week, which includes a new behind-the-scenes role for the three-time AEW World Champion. Moxley said AEW is the best job in the world.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere else,” Moxley said. “It’s the best job in the world, and I’m very lucky to have it. In AEW, all I worry about is wrestling. That’s my focus, and that’s a joy. I love storytelling, I love promos, I love wrestling. I love coming up with ideas for other people, I love learning. For me, it’s a perfect fit.”

Moxley’s new backstage role includes mentorship and coaching the AEW roster. Moxley believes he is well equipped to help others in the locker room.

“I’m a good gap between the old generation and the new generation,” Moxley says. “I come from the Les Thatcher system, so I understand paying your dues and respecting veterans. I’m also old enough to know what it was like to go to the post office and send stacks of my videotapes—ones I had to make—to promoters. I was also there for the advent of YouTube, and I was one of the first indie wrestlers to gain a buzz doing that. My friend had a video camera and a laptop, so I would cut promos every week on my indie shows and used YouTube to my advantage. When I started in 2004, there was WWE and some other indies, but there wasn’t much money in them. There was a big gap in between when you first started and actually having any success in the business. Now there are so many tools and so many promotions, and such a great fan base, and wrestling has evolved so much. It’s a great thing for the fans and the wrestlers. No one is shoving a script in your face telling you what you have to say. I wish I had this opportunity in AEW when I was 25. I hope the young people at AEW understand how cool this place is.”

Moxley is looking to create a distinct and meaningful reign with the AEW World Title. While not officially announced as of this writing, he will be on tonight’s Dynamite from Toronto, and is scheduled to defend against “Hangman” Adam Page on next week’s Tuesday Dynamite show. Moxley commented on what the future holds.

“I want to be better tomorrow than today, and I want to be better next week,” Moxley said. “Our roster in AEW has so much talent. Men and women, it’s fucking crazy. I’m jealous of most of them, and I want to work with all of them. Now there’s plenty of time to do it. I’m very excited about the future and what could possibly happen. I have no idea what will happen, just like I had no fucking idea what was going to happen in 2019. So I can’t wait for what’s next.”











