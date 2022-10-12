10/12/22 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

—

Renee Paquette comes to the stage, and introduces Christian Cage. Cage says it is great to be back in Toronto, but then makes fun of the Toronto Maple Leafs for always losing in the first round of the playoffs. Cage then introduces Luchasaurus, and the big man heads to the ring as Cage joins the commentary team.

—

Match #1 – “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus

Perry backs Luchasaurus into the corner and delivers body shots. Luchasaurus sends Perry to the apron, but Perry comes back with a dropkick. Perry stands on Luchasaurus’ shoulder blades, chokes him over the middle rope, and then does Cage’s drop-down uppercut on the floor. Luchasaurus comes back with a German suplex, and then chops him to the floor from the top rope. Luchasaurus grabs the timekeeper’s table and drags it to ringside. Luchasaurus picks Perry, but Perry gets free. Luchasaurus immediately shoves him into the ring post and goes for a palm strike, but Perry ducks and Luchasaurus hits the ring post. Perry wraps Luchasaurus’ arm around the ring post, and then delivers kicks and body shots. Luchasaurus slams Perry into the ring aprin and the barricade, and then slams him onto the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Perry comes back with a shot to Luchasaurus that sends him against the table on the floor. Perry goes for a dive, but Luchasaurus catches him. Luchasaurus goes for a choke slam, but Perry counters with a hurricanrana that sends Luchasaurus into the ring post. Perry picks Luchasaurus up on the apron, but his injured back gives out. Perry escapes Luchasaurus and gets into the ring. Perry delivers a thrust kick and drives his shoulder into Luchasaurus’ midsection. Perry comes over the ropes and power bombs Luchasaurus through the table. Perry rolls Luchasaurus back into the ring as Cage makes his way down. Luchasaurus sits up in the ring, and Perry delivers a few thrust kicks. Luchasaurus comes back and tosses Perry to the mat, and then drops him with a clothesline. Luchasaurus slams Perry down and goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out. Luchasaurus puts Perry up top and climbs up himself. Perry escapes and crotches Luchasaurus on the top turnbuckle. Perry delivers shots and hangs Luchasaurus in the corner. Perry charges across the ring, but Luchasaurus wraps his legs around Perry’s neck and slams him down.

Luchasaurus slams Perry again and goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out. Perry comes back with a few shots, but Luchasaurus picks him up. Perry counters Luchasaurus with a Cruifix cover, but Luchasaurus kicks out at two. Luchasaurus picks Perry up, but Perry drops him with a Poisontana. Perry delivers the Killswitch and goes for the cover, but Luchasaurus kicks out at two. Perry locks in the Snare Trap, but Luchasaurus makes it to the ropes. Perry goes after Cage on the outside after Cage keeps Luchasaurus’ hand on the ropes. Perry comes back in, but Luchasaurus choke slams him off the top rope. Luchasaurus slams Perry to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Luchasaurus

—

Renee Paquette interviews Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway, who is with Jose the Assistant. Matt Hardy walks up with Private Party and asks them what they’ve done, and Hathaway says they’ve bought Private Party’s contract from Andrade El Idolo, so they belong to him now. Page challenges them to some matches on Friday, and contracts will be on the line.

—

Back from the break, QT Marshall is in the ring with The Factory. He makes fun of Samoa Joe and Wardlow’s tag team name, and then they make their way to the ring.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Factory (QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto) (w/Aaron Solo) vs. War-Joe (Wardlow and Samoa Joe)

Marshall and Comoroto deliver shots at the bell ring, but Wardlow takes Comoroto to the floor. Joe drops Marshall with a Manhattan Drop and a boot to the face. Joe connects with a senton, and then beats Marshall down in the corner. Joe goes for the Muscle Buster, but Comoroto comes in to break it up. Joe delivers shots to Comoroto, and then dodges a splash from Marshall. Wardlow tags in and drives his shoulder into Marshall in the corner a few times. Wardlow drops Marshall with a headbutt, and then follows with a lariat. Comoroto tags in, but Wardlow suplexes him across the ring a few times. Comoroto comes back and claps Wardlow on the ears, and then backs him into the corner. Comoroto drives his shoulder into Wardlow’s midsection a few times, but Wardlow comes back with a spine-buster. Joe tags in and holds Comoroto’s legs, and then Wardlow connects with a senton. Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch and Comoroto passes out.

Winners: War-Joe

-After the match, Joe grabs Marshall and tosses him to Wardlow. Wardlow drops Marshall with the Powerbomb Symphony, but The Embassy interrupts. Prince Nana says he is disappointed in War-Joe to sticking their nose in The Embassy’s business. Brian Cage says no one wants to see Wardlow power bomb Marshall, just like no one wanted to see War-Joe interrupt their business with FTR last week. Cage says no one has even seen FTR and he wouldn’t even let them enter Canada. FTR’s music hits and they come to the ring. Dax Harwood says since there are three guys in The Embassy and he can’t ask War-Joe to team up with them, but they have a friend from Canada. He says Rampage start at ten, and then Shawn Spears returns and joins them all in the ring. Aaron Solo gets laid out in the ring as the faces stand tall.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Chris Jericho, who is with Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Parker says Bryan Danielson is a piece of garbage and says he made this personal by trying to poach Daniel Garcia. Menard says they will serve Danielson a piece of humble pie tonight, and Jericho says Daniel Garcia was hurt last week and he hasn’t returned his calls all week. Jericho says he will out-wrestle Danielson tonight and leave as The Ocho.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Billy Gunn vs. Swerve Strickland

Gunn delivers a right hand and slams Strickland into the corner. Strickland backs Gunn against the ropes, but Gunn drops him with a shoulder tackle. Gunn runs the ropes and delivers another shoulder tackle, but Strickland comes back with a back elbow. Strickland delivers a dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland delivers more shots to Gunn. Gunn comes back with a shot of his own, but his knee gives out. Gunn delivers a few clotheslines and follows with a suplex. Gunn goes for the Famouser, but Strickland counters and sends Gunn to the corner. Strickland delivers a shot to Gunn’s knee and follows with a Flatliner. Strickland goes up top and delivers the Swerve Stomp and goes for the cover, but Gunn kicks out. Gunn comes back and shoves Swerve away, but Swerve comes right back and gets a quick pin fall with the help of the ropes.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

-After the match, The Acclaimed come back to the ring and check on Gunn as Strickland backs up the ramp. Gunn and The Acclaimed go to scissor in the ring, but Smart Mark Sterling and Tony Nese interrupt. Sterling says they must’ve ignored the email he sent earlier, and then Tony Nese says they have a document that has been issued to them. Sterling says the document now says he earns the trademark for the term “scissor me” in professional wrestling, so everything involving scissoring goes to him. Sterling says he is willing to work with The Acclaimed on this, but until then, he says, “Scissor me, Daddy Nese,” and they mock The Acclaimed and Gunn.

—

Footage of last week’s match between MJF and Wheeler Yuta and the aftermath airs, and then Alex Marvez interviews MJF. Before MJF can talk, Stokely Hathaway interrupts. MJF says it’s great that Hathaway interrupted him and everybody finds it funny, except for him. MJF says this is strike number two for Hathaway, and he will fire him if he gets strike number three. MJF tells Hathaway to get out of his shot, and then turns back to Marvez. MJF says William Regal is about as villainous as Mary Poppins, and they have a dark past. MJF says he is not afraid to tell their story, and then says he doesn’t know if he was going to shake Yuta’s hand last week or not. MJF says he learned long ago that nice guys finish last, and he knows everyone in the locker room and the audience hates him. He says no one knows what it’s like to be him, and doesn’t know that it’s like to know you have to be the bad guy. MJF says when he walks through the curtain, he doesn’t like himself either, but that’s what it takes to become the World Champion.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he interviews the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. Moxley says is feels good to be in Toronto, and says everyone has come from far and wide to try and knock him down. Moxley says it’s not all fun and games being the World Champion and a lot of guys crumble under the pressure, some faster than others. Moxley says he loves the pressure, and that brings him to Hangman Adam Page. Before Moxley can say more, Page interrupts and comes to the ring. Page says what Moxley said last week meant the world to him, because he has watched Moxley for the past three years and has come to respect him in and out of the ring. MJF is shown watching from the skybox, and then Page says Moxley shattered the illusions he had about him when he called him a “nice kid.” Page asks if that is Moxley feels about him, and Moxley says that’s exactly what he thinks about him. Moxley says he doesn’t think Page is the same guy that knocked him off a ladder a year ago, and says he doesn’t think Page has it in his guts to knock him out. Page says he did hesitate in May and it cost him the World title, and then he failed with his best friends in going after the Trios title. He says his new friends and his old friends have disappeared, and he has nothing now. Page says he is still here, because he is a man. Page says he has done the same things as Moxley and he keeps coming back because he is a man. Page splits himself open as he gets fired up, and he says he doesn’t care who is there to watch Moxley next week, because he will beat him within an inch of his life next week to take back what he never should have let slip away. Page says he will be the next AEW World Champion and wipes some of his blood on Moxley’s shirt. Page says unlike MJF, he wanted to tell Moxley that face-to-face and man-to-man. Page goes to leave, but turns around and stares Moxley down.

—

The video package for the match between Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho airs, and Ian Riccaboni and William Regal join the commentary team.

—

Match #4 – ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) (w/Angelo Parker and Matt Menard) vs. Bryan Danielson

Jericho extends his hand for the Code of Honor, but Danielson kicks his hand away. Danielson gets a quick two count, and then delivers chops to Jericho. Danielson headbutts Jericho against the ropes and follows with body shots. Danielson catapults Jericho to the floor, and then takes him out with a dive. Danielson drops Jericho with a scoop slam and tosses him back into the ring. Jericho comes back with a chop, but Danielson delivers another headbutt and follows with body shots in the corner. Danielson mounts in the corner and delivers a series of right hands, but Jericho comes back with chops and does the same in the opposite corner. Danielson comes back with chops, and then delivers kicks in the corner. Jericho fights out with chops, and then puts Danielson up top. Jericho climbs up and delivers more right hands, and then drops Danielson with a hurricanrana as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson delivers a headbutt to the midsection, and then delivers a shot to Jericho’s back. Jericho comes back with a few shots and chops, and then drops Danielson with a DDT. Jericho delivers the springboard dropkick, and then dives onto Danielson on the floor. Jericho gets Danielson back into the ring, but Danielson counters and takes Jericho down. Danielson locks in the LeBell Lock, but Jericho gets free and counters into the Walls of Jericho. Danielson gets free and delivers forearm shots and elbow strikes to Jericho. Danielson turns Jericho over and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Jericho rolls through and gets a roll-up for two, but Danielson comes back with a round kick. Danielson goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Danielson delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows, but Jericho counters and drops Danielson with a fireman’s carry slam. Jericho goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Jericho kicks Danielson on the mat and goes for the Lionsault, but Danielson dodges it. Danielson delivers a knee from the top rope, and connects with another from the other corner. Danielson goes for a third, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Jericho chops Danielson in the corner, but Danielson comes back and runs the ropes. Danielson ducks the Judas Effect and shoves Jericho, who hits the referee. Danielson and Jericho drop each other with simultaneous clotheslines, and then Parker and Menard throw the title belt to Jericho. Jericho waits for Danielson to get up, and then Daniel Garcia rushes the ring and takes the title from Jericho. Danielson drops Jericho with a knee, and then Garcia lays Danielson out with the title belt. Jericho crawls into the cover and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still ROH World Champion: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Jericho and Garcia hug, and then Wheeler Yuta comes to the ring to check on Danielson as The Jericho Appreciation Society back up the ramp.

—

Renee Paquette interviews The Vicious Vixens backstage. Nyla Rose still has the AEW TBS Championship, and says possession is nine-tenths of the law, so she is the champion. Anna Jay walks in and challenges Rose to a match on Friday, and says she can then walk around with the title and show everyone what a real champion looks like.

—

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter (w/Rebel) vs. Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm

Shida shoves Hayter down in the corner, but Hayter comes back with a kick to the midsection. Hayter chops Shida against the ropes, but Shida comes back with a dropkick and tags in Storm. Storm delivers an uppercut and beats Hayter down to the mat. Storm delivers a thrust kick and sends Hayter to the corner. Storm delivers a back elbow and goes across the ring, but Baker trips her up. Hayter delivers an uppercut to Storm and beats her down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Baker and Shida tag in. Shida delivers a knee strike and follows with forearm strikes. Shida drops Baker with a knee strike and delivers right hands in the corner. Hayter cuts Shida off, but Shida delivers a right hand and suplexes Hayter into the ring. Baker goes for a swinging neck-breaker, but Shida suplexes her onto Hayter. Shida delivers a Meteora to Baker and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Shida goes for the Katana, but Baker blocks it and Hayter delivers a back-breaker. Storm drops Hayter with a bulldog, and the Baker drops Storm with a swinging neck-breaker. Baker puts her glove on, but Shida delivers shots to her and Hayter. Baker and Hayter deliver a double thrust kick, and then Hayter delivers a sliding lariat. Baker delivers a stomp and goes for the cover, but Storm breaks it up. Storm sends Hayter to the floor and drops Baker with a DDT. Shida delivers a sliding elbow and Storm delivers the Storm Zero. Shida goes for the cover, but Hayter shoves Storm into the pile to break it up. Storm drops Hayter with a headbutt and Shida delivers an enzuigiri. Storm dives onto Hayter on the floor, and then Shida picks Baker up.

Baker counters with a roll-up for two, and then locks in the Lockjaw. Shida rolls through for a two count. Shida then slams Baker down, but they exchange roll-ups until Shida finally gets a tight one for the pin fall.

Winners: Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. The Butcher and The Blade

—

Match #6 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but PAC dodges it and delivers shots to Cassidy. PAC turns Cassidy inside-out and shoves him into the corner. PAC delivers a back elbow shot and sends Cassidy across the ring. PAC delivers a pump kick in the corner PAC puts Cassidy’s hands in his pockets and then delivers the shin kicks. PAC backs away to mock Cassidy, but Cassidy takes him down with a dropkick. Cassidy sends PAC to the floor and goes for a dive, but PAC catches him and delivers a Falcon Arrow on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, we see that PAC pile-drove Cassidy on the stage during the break and got back into the ring. Cassidy rolls back down the ramp, and then gets into the ring at the nine count. PAC locks in the Brutalizer, but Cassidy makes it to the ropes. PAC goes after the ring bell hammer, but the referee stops him and Cassidy drops him with a DDT on the floor. Cassidy gets PAC back into the ring and delivers another DDT. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. PAC rolls to the apron, but Cassidy comes off the top rope. PAC kicks him in the midsection, but Cassidy comes back with the Beach Break on the apron. Cassidy gets PAC back into the ring and goes for the Orange Punch. PAC catches him and drops him with a suplex. PAC rolls over and locks in the Brutalizer, but Cassidy makes it to the ropes as we see PAC’s ear has been split open. PAC goes for the hammer again, but Danhausen stops him. Danhausen tries to curse PAC, but PAC delivers a shot to knock him down. The referee stops PAC again and PAC gives him the hammer, but pulls another one from under the ring.

Cassidy counters with the Orange Punch and PAC drops the hammer. Cassidy picks it up, but the referee stops him. PAC rolls him up for two, and then Cassidy delivers another Orange Punch. Cassidy delivers yet another Orange Punch and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Best Friends and Danhausen join Cassidy in the ring and celebrate as the show comes to a close.