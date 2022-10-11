Statement from Sara Lee’s family

The family of Sara Lee have released a statement to show their appreciation to the fans following the loss of Sara at the age of just 30 years old last week.

“On behalf of the Weston and Lee family we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the love that has been shown towards Cory, Sara, and their beautiful children,” the statement read. “Cory has taken a step back from social media but is blown away by the generosity everyone has shown. Through the darkest times you guys have been a ray of light. Thank you, will never be enough.”

The GoFundMe campaign launched to help the family financially has surpassed the $100,000 mark after an initial goal of $20,000 was set.

