Bray Wyatt note

Bray Wyatt is reportedly set to work the WWE SmackDown brand moving forward.

A new report from PWInsider notes that as of last word, Wyatt is only scheduled for appearances on the SmackDown brand moving forward. It’s possible that this could change, but for now he is earmarked for the blue brand.

For what it’s worth, the official WWE roster still has Wyatt listed as an Alumni Superstar, but that should change soon. He has not been added to RAW or SmackDown on the official WWE website roster as of this writing.

As noted, Wyatt has been announced for Friday’s SmackDown from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. The teaser promo released for SmackDown, seen below, asks what Wyatt has in store for his return to the blue brand. This will be Wyatt’s first SmackDown appearance since The Fiend defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of the WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on October 9, 2020.