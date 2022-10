Matches set for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams tonight on Youtube. They include:

* Emi Sakura vs. Trish Adora

* Lance Archer vs. Papadon

* Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Action Andretti & Myles Hawkins

* Nyla Rose vs. Jordan Blade

* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Lorgan Laroux, Goldy, & Brett Water

* Brandon Cutler vs. Serpentico