– NJPW’s Tanga Loa gave an update on his health today, he stated he will miss rest of 2022 following MCL surgery he had couple months ago.

– Fightful reports that Jon Moxley is done with GCW.

AEW pulled all of thier talent from GCW months ago and didn’t want Moxley to do the match vs. Gage but Moxley was insistant with finishing out his storyline with Game Changer Wrestling and dropping the title.