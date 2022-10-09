Notes on Mick James, Mick Foley, Lince Dorado, Fenix vs. Wentz, and more

– Mickie James enjoyed Bray Wyatt’s return…

I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary! — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 9, 2022

– From Bill Behrens: Lince Dorado and Mascara Dorada are now accepting bookings as a tag team, and Lince Dorado & Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto) through Bill Behrens showbis@aol.com. They will also be available for six man tags. They are based in Orlando, FL

– Rey Fenix Vs. Zachary Wentz has been announced for PPV…

🚨GET 75 RTs🚨 *BREAKING* Signed for 12/3#RevolverFinale @HorizonEventsC1

LIVE on @FiteTV FIRST TIME EVER Rey Fenix

Vs.

Zachary Wentz Tickets go on sale THIS MONDAY, Oct 10th at 8pmET: https://t.co/mOxgSQzWVM pic.twitter.com/aSiChVL153 — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) October 10, 2022

– Even Mankind is no match for the mystical powers of…

CURSES! Even Mankind is no match for the mystical powers of ⁦@DanhausenAD⁩ pic.twitter.com/O2LnJ3Qgds — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 9, 2022

