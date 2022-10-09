Notes on Mick James, Mick Foley, Lince Dorado, Fenix vs. Wentz, and more
– Mickie James enjoyed Bray Wyatt’s return…
I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary!
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 9, 2022
– From Bill Behrens: Lince Dorado and Mascara Dorada are now accepting bookings as a tag team, and Lince Dorado & Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto) through Bill Behrens showbis@aol.com. They will also be available for six man tags. They are based in Orlando, FL
– Rey Fenix Vs. Zachary Wentz has been announced for PPV…
🚨GET 75 RTs🚨
*BREAKING*
Signed for 12/3#RevolverFinale @HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @FiteTV
FIRST TIME EVER
Rey Fenix
Vs.
Zachary Wentz
Tickets go on sale THIS MONDAY, Oct 10th at 8pmET: https://t.co/mOxgSQzWVM pic.twitter.com/aSiChVL153
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) October 10, 2022
– Even Mankind is no match for the mystical powers of…
CURSES!
Even Mankind is no match for the mystical powers of @DanhausenAD pic.twitter.com/O2LnJ3Qgds
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 9, 2022
