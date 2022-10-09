Alexa Bliss featured in Dude Perfect video

Oct 9, 2022 - by James Walsh

YouTube channel Dude Perfect released a “Wedding Stereotypes” video today, showcasing various wedding stereotypes. The new video featured an appearance by WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. Bliss makes multiple appearances as a bride in the video, showcasing the Bridezilla, the Runaway Bride, and more.

You can check out that video below:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Beth Phoenix

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal