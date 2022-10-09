Alexa Bliss featured in Dude Perfect video
YouTube channel Dude Perfect released a “Wedding Stereotypes” video today, showcasing various wedding stereotypes. The new video featured an appearance by WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. Bliss makes multiple appearances as a bride in the video, showcasing the Bridezilla, the Runaway Bride, and more.
You can check out that video below:
incredible content of the day courtesy of @AlexaBliss_WWE in @DudePerfect's latest video pic.twitter.com/xq0yRS16Kw
— noAHH || fan account (@qos_shinykiwl) October 8, 2022