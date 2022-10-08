Lineup for WWE Extreme Rules tonight

Oct 8, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

WWE Extreme Rules will air live tonight from Philadelphia. Here is the final card-

-Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes

-I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs. Edge

-Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Referee: Daniel Cormier)

-Strap Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

-RAW Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Ronda Rousey

We will have live Extreme Rules coverage later tonight here on the site.

