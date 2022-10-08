Lineup for WWE Extreme Rules tonight
WWE Extreme Rules will air live tonight from Philadelphia. Here is the final card-
-Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes
-I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs. Edge
-Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Referee: Daniel Cormier)
-Strap Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
-RAW Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley
-SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Ronda Rousey
We will have live Extreme Rules coverage later tonight here on the site.
My god, this is a f*^kin pay per view?!?! Pro wrestling really has hit rock bottom. Damn. This isn’t even a moderately sh*tty WCW Thunder, for Christ’s sake. Should change the initials of the company to CBS ( Can’t Build Stars)