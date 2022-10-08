Danny LimeLight speaks out about his time in AEW, Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns

Phil Johnson shared:

In a recent interview with PWMania.com, pro-wrestling star Danny LimeLight discussed a wide range of topics. During the conversation, LimeLight opened up about his time in AEW, praises Jon Moxley, named Roman Reigns as his dream opponent, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here. Here are some highlights:

His time in AEW:

“First of all, like, I had an awesome time when I was in AEW, it was during the pandemic and I think that one of the things that I was most grateful for was that I had a place to wrestle. I have a place where I was making money I was able to provide for my daughter, I had a company that was investing all this time and money into me, to have me on these shows, to put me on Dynamite with Kenny, to have me on Elevation and Dark every week and really give me a platform to showcase my talent to the world.”

Working with John Moxley:

“I have nothing but good things to say about everybody there you know. There’s isn’t anybody in particular right now that I could think of that I had any issues with that to this day that still bothers me. It was a fun place for me, I was able to interact with somebody [Jon Moxley] who’s been everywhere, won World Championships everywhere he’s been, from seeing him in AEW, and seeing him on New Japan Strong, and just being able to get in the ring and learn from somebody like him. It’s a learning experience, I have nothing but good things for him to say about him. He struck me as a true professional, as someone that cares about this business. And I had a great time in the ring with him. And I’d love to do it again someday down the line.”

Roman Reigns being his dream opponent:

“I’d be dumb to not say Roman Reigns. Let’s be honest right now, that’s the only company I’ve never wrestled for. Well, Ring of Honor either. But so I guess I would say Roman Reigns. That’s my pick. I’ve never wrestled at WWE, but he’s the guy who’s been the guy for like the last two and a half, three years probably now. And I think he’s doing some amazing work. I’m really good friends with Sefa, or, Solo now. I just love what that whole group is doing. Even with Sami there, I think it’s great. I think it’s great television.”

LimeLight also said his time in AEW was one of the best years of his life, and talked about being on Team Filthy with Tom Lawlor, his acting career, among other topics. You can check out the complete interview at this link.