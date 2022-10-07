Update on Vice’s Vince McMahon doc

Vice TV is preparing to premiere their documentary on former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, October 18 from 8-10pm EST. It will serve as the lead-in to the new episode of “Tales from The Territories” that night, which will focus on the AWA.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline were among the names interviewed for Vice’s McMahon doc. It was previously reported that several pro wrestlers and wrestling personalities were also interviewed.

Vice’s McMahon doc will cover his legendary career, including the recent retirement and the scandal that led to McMahon leaving the company that he built up into a global sports entertainment juggernaut.