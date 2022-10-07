Two-hour AEW block with live Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV on TNT

There will be two hours of live AEW action tonight on TNT with Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV airing together from 10PM EST till Midnight.

Rampage has four matches scheduled, with a trios match between Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs Rush and Private Party, Death Triangle vs Dark Order for the AEW World Trios titles, Tay Melo and Anna Jay team up to take on Madison Rayne and Skye Blue, and Varsity Blonds battle Tony Nese and Josh Woods.

Then at 11PM EST, it’s Battle of the Belts with PAC defending the All-Atlantic title against Trent Beretta, FTR defend the ROH World Tag Team titles against Gates of Agony, and Jade Cargill puts her TBS title on the line against Willow Nightingale.