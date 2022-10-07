Nigel McGuinness no longer with WWE

WWE has reportedly released Nigel McGuinness.

Nigel was released by the company earlier this week, according to PWInsider. There was some speculation on Nigel’s WWE future after he was not assigned to a commentary team when the new changes were announced on Thursday, but some speculated that he may be up for a role with WWE NXT Europe when it launches in 2023.

McGuinness was hired by WWE in late 2016 after being recommended by Michael Cole. Since then he’s done commentary work for NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live, Main Event, and most recently NXT Level Up.