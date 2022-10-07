10/7/22 AEW Battle of the Belts IV Recap

Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Jim Ross are on commentary from Washington, D.C.

Match #1 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC (c) vs. Trent Beretta

They exchange shots as the bell rings, and Beretta gains the advantage. PAC comes back with a pump kick, but Beretta takes him down with a forearm shot. Beretta clotheslines PAC to the outside and dives onto him, and then delivers more right hands. Beretta brings PAC back into the ring and delivers shots against the ropes. Beretta dropkicks PAC to the floor, and then follows and delivers a few more shots. Beretta rolls PAC back into the ring, but PAC rolls back to the floor. Beretta follows and drops him with a Spear, and then tosses him back into the ring. Beretta delivers a running knee to PAC’s head and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. PAC goes to the floor and Beretta follows, but PAC kicks him in the face. PAC drags the timekeeper’s table next to the ramp, but Beretta kicks him in the face. Beretta puts PAC on the table and walks up the ramp. Beretta starts to run, but PAC moves off the table. Beretta drops him with a dropkick through the ropes, and then tosses him back into the ring. Beretta goes up top, but PAC cuts him off. Beretta delivers shots, but PAC comes back and delivers an avalanche brain buster as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, PAC is in control and sends Beretta to the corner. PAC charges, but Beretta moves and PAC crashes into the corner. Beretta delivers a few shots and follows with a few suplexes. Beretta delivers a back elbow in the corner, and then drops PAC with a swinging DDT. Beretta goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Beretta slams PAC into the corner and drops him with a clothesline. Beretta delivers a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. PAC rolls to the ramp, but Beretta follows. PAC counters and drops Beretta through the table with a brain buster. PAC’s back has been sliced open by the table, but he rolls Beretta back into the ring anyway. PAC goes up top and goes for the Black Arrow, but Beretta gets his knees up. Beretta goes for a Spear, but PAC blocks it with a knee strike. Beretta rolls PAC up for a two count anyway, but PAC comes back with a back elbow. PAC goes up top, but Beretta cuts him off and climbs up. Beretta delivers an avalanche half-and-half suplex and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Beretta picks PAC up, but PAC counters and locks in the Brutalizer. Beretta makes it to the ropes to break the hold. PAC grabs the ring bell hammer and jabs it into Beretta’s face as Beretta tries to suplex him back into the ring. PAC falls onto Beretta and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW All-Atlantic Champion: PAC

-After the match, Orange Cassidy rushes the ring and attacks PAC, but PAC escapes the ring with his title belt and they stare each other down.

Tony Schiavone interviews Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard backstage. Menard says every man reaches a point where he goes out on his own, but it is time for Daniel Garcia to eat a piece of humble pie. Parker tells Garcia it is time to come back home, and Jericho says they taught Garcia a lesson this past Wednesday night. Jericho says he is returning as Lionheart this Wednesday night, and he will take care of Bryan Danielson’s legacy in ROH.

Claudio Castagnoli cuts a promo. He says no matter who wins the ROH World Championship match next Wednesday, he will be waiting to bring honor back to the title.

Ricky Starks has joined the commentary team.

Match #2 – AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey) vs. Willow Nightingale

They lock up and Cargill backs Nightingale into the corner. Nightingale comes back and does the same to Cargill, and then applied a side-headlock. Cargill sends her off the ropes, and then they get face-to-face. Cargill delivers a few shots and takes Nightingale to the corner. Cargill drops her with a snapmare, but Nightingale comes back with a shotgun dropkick. Nightingale takes Cargill to the mat and goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Nightingale shoves Cargill to the floor and then dives on Hogan and Grey. Nightingale delivers a shot to Cargill on the floor, but Cargill comes back and slams her face-first onto the ring steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cargill does push-ups in the ring. Nightingale comes back with a clothesline, and then delivers shots to Cargill’s back. Nightingale drops Cargill with a hurricanrana, and then chops her down in the corner. Nightingale hits a cannonball senton and goes up top. Nightingale delivers a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Nightingale goes for the Doctor Bomb, but Cargill counters out and drops Nightingale with a World’s Strongest Slam. Cargill delivers Jaded and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

-After the match, Vickie Guerrero comes to the stage. Nyla Rose runs from the crowd and takes the TBS Championship. Rose runs away with the title as The Baddies chase her and Cargill goes backstage.

Backstage, Lexy Nair is with Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Stokely Hathaway. Page and Hathaway talk about Hardy’s contract tampering, and he says he isn’t tampering with anyone. Hathaway shows him camera footage, but Hardy again denies it and says he is just looking out for Private Party. Hardy says if they continue to get in his business, he will delete them.

Lexy Nair asks Hook if he looked inside the envelope that The TrustBusters gave him last week, but he rips it up and walks away.

A video package for a tag team match on next weeks Dynamite airs. The match will see Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter taking on Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm.

Match #3 – ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) (w/Prince Nana)

Harwood and Kaun start the match with a lock-up. Kaun backs Harwood into the corner, but they have a clean break. Kaun goes behind for a waist-lock, but Harwood counters out and drops Kaun with a shoulder tackle. Kaun comes back with a short-arm clothesline, and then delivers right hands on the mat. Harwood comes back with an elbow shot, and then delivers shots and chops in the corner. Harwood delivers a right hand, and then drops Kaun with a neck-breaker. Liona gets in the ring, but Wheeler comes in and FTR send him to the floor. Harwood drops Kaun with a suplex and tags in Wheeler. Harwood slams Wheeler onto Kaun and Wheeler goes for the cover, but Kaun kicks out. Wheeler chops Kaun in the corner, but Kaun comes back with a big clothesline as The Gunn Club are watching the match from ringside. Kaun delivers a body shot in the corner and tags in Liona. Liona drops Wheeler with a scoop slam and delivers a shot on the mat. Liona delivers right hands and applies a vice grip to Wheeler’s trap. Wheeler fights free and goes for a sunset flip, but Liona sits down on him.

Kaun tags in, and the Gates double-team Wheeler in the corner. Liona slams Wheeler down and Kaun goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Kaun tries to suplex Wheeler back into the ring, but Wheeler drapes him over the top rope. Liona pulls Wheeler to the floor and slams him into the barricade. Liona goes for a charge, but Wheeler dodges it and Liona crashes into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kaun drives his shoulder into Wheeler in the corner. Liona comes in, but Wheeler fights back and tags in Harwood. Harwood delivers shots to Kaun, but Lions runs him over. Lions drops Harwood with a Samoan Drop and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Liona goes for the Samoan Spike, but Wheeler cuts him off. Liona shoves him away and puts Harwood up top. Wheeler comes back and FTR double-team Liona. Wheeler tags back in and FTR dodge a cross-body from Liona. FTR drop Liona with a double DDT, but Kaun tags in. Kaun kicks Harwood in the face, but Wheeler gets tripped up on the apron and Kaun slams him down. Kaun goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Harwood tags in and FTR hit the double-team pile-driver. Harwood goes for the cover, but Liona breaks it up. FTR go for the Big Rig on Liona, but he gets free and fights FTR off. Liona comes off the ropes, but FTR hit the Big Rig this time. Kaun drips Wheeler with a clothesline, but Harwood rolls him up. Nana is on the apron, and Harwood goes for a shot on him. Harwood causes Kaun to hit Nana and gets the back-slide for the pin fall.

Winners and still ROH World Tag Team Champions: FTR

-After the match, Gates of Agony beat down FTR, and Brian Cage hits the ring to join them. Wardlow comes to the ring to make the save, but the numbers overtake him as well. Samoa Joe hits the ring now and drops Kaun and Cage with shots. FTR and War-Joe stand tall in the ring and stare down The Embassy as the show comes to a close.