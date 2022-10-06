Sara Lee of WWE Tough Enough fame passes away at 30

Oct 6, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee (Sara Ann Weston) has sadly passed way at the age of 30.

Lee’s mother announced the passing on Facebook this afternoon, writing, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Lee earned a 1 year WWE contract for $250,000 back in August 2015 for winning the return of WWE Tough Enough. She wrestled Alicia Fox but came up short on the finale. She was released from the company in September 2016 after a stint on the WWE NXT brand.

Lee was recently training at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, where she lived with her husband, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake (aka Westin Blake). They were married on December 30, 2017, and had three kids together.

There is no word yet on Lee’s cause of death.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    October 6, 2022 at 7:43 pm

    This is shocking. She’s only a year older than me. Condolences to her family, especially the kids. RIP.

  2. DB says:
    October 6, 2022 at 8:41 pm

    RIP Sara Lee. I wish the best for Wesley and their three children.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sandra Moone

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal