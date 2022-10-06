Further details on El Idolo/Guevara backstage altercation revealed

Further details were released by Dave Meltzer of the Observer regarding the backstage confrontation between Andrade and Sammy Guevara yesterday at Dynamite.

According to Meltzer, three of the five eye witness accounts had their stories match while another one was pretty close. All agreed that it was El Idolo who was waiting for the former TNT champion and Andrade threw the first punch. Guevara did not retaliate back even after he got hit repeatedly, probably knowing that firing another punch in return he would have been in serious trouble as well.

Guevara was headlining Dynamite with Chris Jericho vs Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia so he had more to lose whereas El Idolo is reportedly very unhappy in AEW and wanted to quit to go back to WWE.

Meltzer also added that both El Idolo and Guevara were warned by AEW on Tuesday that if they fight, they will be both sent home, and in the case of Andrade, he wouldn’t be fired in case he was using this as an excuse to get out of his contract.