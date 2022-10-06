Cathy Kelley returning to WWE as Raw backstage interviewer

Cathy Kelley, the former NXT backstage interviewer, has returned to WWE and will be taking a similar position with the Raw brand.

Kelley announced her departure from WWE in February 2020 and at the time she wrote, “If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was. But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away.”

Kelley started with WWE in February 2016, first as a backstage correspondent for NXT before moving to hosting WWE Now and other shows. In January 2020 she was also promoted to be the backstage interviewer on Smackdown.

After her last NXT show, Triple H and The Undisputed Era paid tribute to a very emotional Kelley who was hosting the post-show Q&A with Triple H.

“The one thing about this is when I say we are NXT, it’s all of us. The great thing about NXT also is you can’t get away from us,” HHH said as Kelley smiled and cried at the same time. “So, we are NXT. You will always be NXT. This is not goodbye, this is see you down the road.”