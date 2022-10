Matches announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Dark Order

-Trios Tag Team Match: Private Party and Rush vs. The Blackpool Combat Club

-Anna Jay and Tay Melo vs. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue

-Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. The Varsity Blonds