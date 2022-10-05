EC3 vs. Latimer added to NWA Hard Times

EC3 vs. Thom Latimer is now official for the NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view. EC3 and Latimer previously faced off at the NWA 74 pay-per-view back in August, in a match that ended in a No Contest when Control Your Narrative members interfered. Last night’s NWA Power episode saw Latimer issue a challenge to EC3, which was accepted.

NWA Hard Times III will take place on Saturday, November 12 from the Frederick J Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Title Match

Chris Adonis or Silas Mason or Dak Draper vs. Cyon (c)

Vacant NWA World Television Title Match

Jordan Clearwater vs. AJ Cazana

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)

NWA United States Tag Team Titles Match

The Spectaculars vs. The Fixers (c)

EC3 vs. Thom Latimer