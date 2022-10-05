EC3 vs. Latimer added to NWA Hard Times
EC3 vs. Thom Latimer is now official for the NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view. EC3 and Latimer previously faced off at the NWA 74 pay-per-view back in August, in a match that ended in a No Contest when Control Your Narrative members interfered. Last night’s NWA Power episode saw Latimer issue a challenge to EC3, which was accepted.
NWA Hard Times III will take place on Saturday, November 12 from the Frederick J Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Below is the updated card:
Triple Threat for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title
Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)
NWA World Women’s Title Match
Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille (c)
NWA National Title Match
Chris Adonis or Silas Mason or Dak Draper vs. Cyon (c)
Vacant NWA World Television Title Match
Jordan Clearwater vs. AJ Cazana
NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match
Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)
NWA United States Tag Team Titles Match
The Spectaculars vs. The Fixers (c)
EC3 vs. Thom Latimer