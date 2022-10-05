Bret Hart will be central to future episode of tales from the territories

In a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Evan Husney and Jason Eisner talked about what can be expected from the Tales from the Territories series (via Wrestling Inc). Tales is a new project produced by the pair in concert with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions. One of the upcoming episodes will be focused completely on Stampede Wrestling, for which Husney and Eisner tapped Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart for assistance. Hart’s father, Stu, held charge of the Stampede territory from 1948 until 1984. You can read a couple highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

Eisner on the importance of Hart in the Stampede episode: “Bret is the star of the episode. We leaned on him to ask him who he thought would be great at the table and he really helped us figure that out.”

Eisner on the relationship hurdles from previous Dark Side Of The Ring work: “Yeah, there was some heat over the Montreal Screwjob episode but we are all cool now.”

Husney on getting a chance to collaborate with Hart: “It was so great to be able to work with him. We’ve always wanted to work with him again.”

Husney on if the pair had reached out to Hart directly: “It worked out. Obviously having Brian (Gewirtz) and Dwayne in your corner too, we can make that work.”