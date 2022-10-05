Bandido update

Bandido has reportedly agreed to terms with AEW.

We noted last week how AEW officials had strong interest in signing Bandido after his main event loss to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, which was the debut for Bandido. It was also reported that he was offered a contract as soon as the match was over.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Bandido has now agreed to contract terms with AEW. There’s no word yet on if he has actually put ink to paper, but the two sides have agreed to a deal.

Bandido was booked for his AEW debut on short notice and he actually struggled to get his gear in time for the match. A chain of events unfolded that led to Bandido piecing together the gear he wore in the match with Jericho.

Several people in AEW have spoken highly of Bandido’s demeanor and attitude in the situation, from not being able to get his gear, to being booked to lose his debut.

Bandido reportedly had interest from multiple companies in recent months.

There is no word yet on when Bandido will return to the AEW ring, but we will keep you updated.