New matches confirmed for NXT Halloween Havoc

Von Wagner defeated Andre Chase on tonight’s NXT to qualify for the Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc. The final spot will be determined next week with Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer.

Two more matches were also announced tonight. Damon Kemp will face Julius Creed in an Ambulance Match, where if Kemp wins then Brutus Creed has to leave NXT but if Julius wins then Brutus will get a rematch against Kemp. Also, Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild Match was announced. This was a “Spin the Wheel” match and Grayson Waller gave the spin that landed on Weapons Wild.

Here is the updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday 10/22 in Orlando-

-Vacant NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer or Axiom

-Ambulance Match: Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp (Brutus Creed gets a rematch with Kemp if Creed wins, Brutus must leave NXT if Kemp wins)

-Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

-NXT Championship Triple Threat: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh