Brawling Brutes added to NXT this week

The Brawling Brutes are headed to WWE NXT.

It was announced on tonight’s RAW that tomorrow’s NXT episode will feature an appearance by Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland.

There’s no word yet on what the SmackDown Superstars will be doing on NXT, or if Imperium might return to NXT to continue their rivalry, which will continue this Friday as WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Sheamus on the SmackDown on FOX season premiere, then on Saturday at Extreme Rules as the two factions battle in a six-man Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

This week’s NXT will be the first live episode since September 13. Below is the updated line-up:

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly deliver their State of the Commonwealth Address to speak on the WWE tag team divisions

* Toxic Attraction vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez as the guests

* Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase in a qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc

* Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend

* The Brawling Brutes will appear