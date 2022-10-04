Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara bring real-life confrontation to Twitter

Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara are the latest to have their real-life problems brought to social media for the world to read and despite the two not being involved in any kind of storyline together at the moment, shit hit the fan on Twitter.

Andrade, speaking in an interview with Más Lucha, said that Guevara complained before that during a previous match, he was hit hard. Andrade later then went to confront Guevara face-to-face to see if there’s a problem and Guevara said there wasn’t any.

But yesterday on Twitter, Guevara fired the first reply. “You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch,” he wrote. At that point it was unclear who he was exactly referring to but Andrade took notice and replied.

“I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING,” El Idolo wrote. “I won’t beat your bass because I’m a professional, don’t be scared. When I say something I name names, and I’m not scared to get fired,” he added, writing #Sammy to end the tweet.

Guevara refuted the claims that Andrade went to confront him and c called him a liar, an ugrateful prick, and someone who would be jobless if it wasn’t for his dad-in-law.

“Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time,” Guevara wrote. “Just go back to WWE like we all know you want to do & f*ck off.”

Andrade told him that he’ll see him Wednesday and he’ll tell him to his face again.

Meanwhile, Jose The Assistant, who accompanies Andrade in AEW, said he was there for this “incident” when it happened, backing his colleague.

“Good thing (no one) in AEW can translate Spanish to English!” he added, with an emoji with hands to cover his mouth.