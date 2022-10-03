Drew McIntyre names who would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Drew McIntyre picked a familiar face as the one who would potentially induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

McIntyre is a Triple Crown Champion with the company, and he cemented his status as a top-level star when he beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, roughly six years released him, ending his first run. Additionally, he is often commended for his work for the community outside of WWE as an ambassador of the company.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, McIntyre was asked to name who would potentially induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. He named Sheamus, given their long history with each other. “The Scottish Warrior” joked that he’d be worried about the induction speech because he knows so much about him.

“That’s a good question. Not Shatner, like Jerry Lawler did,” McIntyre said. “So many people. It’s gonna end up being Sheamus, isn’t it? He’s been there since before we both got signed, and the good times, the bad times. I’m best man at his wedding coming up. He was best man at my wedding. We give each other hell all the time, as everybody sees.

“We fight more than me and my actual brother fight, and people get to see it on TV as well as backstage, that they don’t get to see. But it’s gotta be Sheamus. Id be just nervous [about the speech]. God, do I want him to do it with the things he knows?”

McIntyre will face Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Source Hollywood Raw Podcast.