10/3/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Ian Riccaboni and Paul Wight are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
—
- Skye Blue defeated Trish Adora
- Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) defeated Tracy Williams
- Lance Archer defeated Cheeseburger
- Abadon defeated Abby Jane
- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) defeated Primal Fear (Adrien Soriano, Gabriel Hodder, and Matthew Omen)
- Mixed Tag Team Match
Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford defeated Gia Scott and LSG
- The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Dante Martin and Tony Deppen
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), Danhausen, and Rocky Romero defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo, Cole Karter, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall)