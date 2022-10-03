10/3/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Oct 3, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Ian Riccaboni and Paul Wight are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

  1. Skye Blue defeated Trish Adora
  2. Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) defeated Tracy Williams
  3. Lance Archer defeated Cheeseburger
  4. Abadon defeated Abby Jane
  5. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
    Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) defeated Primal Fear (Adrien Soriano, Gabriel Hodder, and Matthew Omen)
  6. Mixed Tag Team Match
    Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford defeated Gia Scott and LSG
  7. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Dante Martin and Tony Deppen
  8. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
    Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), Danhausen, and Rocky Romero defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo, Cole Karter, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall)

