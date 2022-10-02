Wrestling world in mourning over the death of Antonio Inoki

The wrestling world is in mourning following the announcement that Japanese legend Antonio Inoki passed away at the age of 79 yesterday.

All the major wrestling promotions released tributes to him on social media, with WWE even announcing his death on Friday Night Smackdown. Several of his peers took to social media to honor their friend, colleague, and often rival.

His death was even covered by ESPN, who called Inoki a “combat sports trailblazer, influential politician and larger-than-life figure in his native Japan.” A profile about his life was published at https://es.pn/3UQLj30

NJPW: “New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened at the passing of our founder, Antonio Inoki. His achievements, both in professional wrestling and the global community are without parallel and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with Inoki’s family, friends and fans.”

Triple H: One of the most important figures in the history of our business, and a man who embodied the term “fighting spirit.” The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki will live on forever.

Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he’s an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir.

Impact Wrestling: “Impact Wrestling would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Antonio Inoki. We are saddened to learn of his passing and know his legacy will live forever.”

NWA: “The National Wrestling Alliance sends its condolences to the friends and family of pro wrestling pioneer Antonio Inoki. An NWA Tag Team and United National Champion and most importantly, a legend that will forever be remembered in our business and beyond.”

Ric Flair: “Rest In Peace Antonio Inoki! Thank You For The Great Matches & Memories My Friend!”

Sting: “It was an honor and a privilege to share the ring with Antonio Inoki. A true legend and a great loss.”

Samoa Joe: “I found my road… Thank you for everything Inoki-sama Rest in Power.”

Taz: “Very sad to hear the passing of a true icon of Professional Wrestling worldwide. Antonio Inoki inspired so many wrestlers for so many decades including me in my in ring days. I had the opportunity to wrestle on several tours for Inoki in NJPW – he truly changed the game. RIP”

Adam Cole: “RIP Antonio Inoki…a legend in every sense of the word.”

Iron Sheik: “ANTONIO INOKI ONE OF THE GREATEST EVER. I WAS HIS TEACHER. WE SOLD OUT THE GARDEN AND LOVED EACH OTHER LIKE FAMILY. RESPECT THE INOKI FOREVER”

William Regal: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Antonio Inoki, the legendary Japanese Pro Wrestler. Mr Inoki chose to Wrestle me in 1994 and then we became friends, kept in touch and was always very kind to me. My deepest condolences to his family & fans.”

Mick Foley: “Very sorry to learn of the loss of Antonio Inoki. What a towering presence in our business! I loved his matches – especially his classic brawls with Bruiser Brody.”