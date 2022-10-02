Notes on Asuka and Giulia

– Asuka has posted a new vlog in which she celebrates her birthday. The Empress of Tomorrow turned 41 this past Monday.

– Congratulations to Giulia on winning the 2022 Women of STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix tournament.

Following her big win, she’s challenged former tag partner Syuri to a World of Stardom Championship match on December 29 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Your 5★STAR GP 2022 winner, Giulia! pic.twitter.com/gpvaoB8Azq — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 1, 2022

