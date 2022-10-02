10/2/22 WWE house show results from Saskatoon, Sask
– Shinsuke Nakamura d Angel Garza
– Natalya d. B-Fab
– White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the house lights turn to red.
– Madcap Moss d Sami Zayn Via DQ. The referee orders a tag team match to start.
– Sami Zayn / Solo Sikoa d Madcap Moss / Ricochet
You’re a class act @SammyZaynn welcome to Saskatchewan. #WWESaskatoon pic.twitter.com/jmF4v4i7oc
— nigel maxwell (@nigelmaxwell) October 3, 2022
– Hit Row ( w/ B Fab ) d Maximum Male Models
Gotta give props to Hit Row and MMM. That was one entertaining match. #WWESaskatoon #WWESmackdown pic.twitter.com/lviGO9cu9m
— nigel maxwell (@nigelmaxwell) October 3, 2022
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Liv Morgan (c) d Sonya DeVille
– Drew McIntyre and Sheamus d The Imperium ( Vinci and Kaiser ) ( w/ Gunther )
