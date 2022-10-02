10/1/22 WWE house show results from Regina, Sask.
– Handicap Match : Shinsuke Nakamura d Los Lotharios
– Natalya d B-Fab
– White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the house lights turn to red.
– Madcap Moss d Sami Zayn Via DQ. The referee orders a tag team match to start.
– Sami Zayn / Solo Sikoa d Madcap Moss / Ricochet
– Hit Row ( w/ B Fab ) d Maximum Male Models
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Liv Morgan (c) d Sonya DeVille
– Drew McIntyre and Sheamus d The Imperium ( Vinci and Kaiser ) ( w/ Gunther )
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM