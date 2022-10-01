White Rabbit teasers from tonight’s Smackdown

The White Rabbit teasers continued on tonight’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, and in the arena.

The latest QR code from tonight’s SmackDown linked to WWE.com/1911, and featured a video that shows images of a 1933 Three Little Pigs cartoon from Disney, with various pig-related images, and images of a Big Bad Wolf. The video also included a Morse code message, which translates to “AZAZEL REBORN.” The QR code was shown on Karrion Kross’ face during his pre-recorded promo.

For what it’s worth, Wikipedia notes that in the Bible, Azazel appears in association with the scapegoat rite, and the name represents a desolate place where a scapegoat bearing the sins of the Jews during Yom Kippur was sent. There is also a character named Azazel in the “Binding of Isaac: Rebirth” video game, and that character is unlocked by making three deals with the Devil.

The was also a white rabbit graphic that included the message “TS_S10E6.” This appears to be related to Season 10 Episode 6 of The Simpsons, which includes the “White Rabbit” song from Jefferson Airplane that has been playing at arenas for several weeks now.

The graphic also included a phone number, 855-489-5099, which plays a message backwards. When played in reverse, the message says, “Bravo. Echo. Lima. Alpha. India. Romero. I am the way into the City of Woe, I am the way into eternal sorrow.”

This spells out Belair, which of course is the last name of RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The latter part of the message is a quote from Italian Middle Ages writer, poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri, from Dante’s Inferno.

Finally, a sign was shown in the crowd behind Michael Cole and Corey Graves tonight, which said, “REVEL IN WHAT YOU ARE.” This is the same message that Bray Wyatt tweeted on October 27, 2019, in response to a piece of The Fiend art done by WWE artist Rob Schamberger. The man who brought the sign into view was wearing a Winnipeg t-shirt, and appeared to nod at security so they could let him through.

There was also a moment where the lights went dark during Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss, which was the opener, but it remains to be seen if that is related.

As we’ve noted, it’s believed these White Rabbit teasers are for Wyatt’s return to WWE. A big reveal is rumored for WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia, but that has not been confirmed.

You can see the related clip from The Simpsons below, along with the White Rabbit teaser that was played inside the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada tonight. The other related teasers for tonight can also be seen below:

