Notes on Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar

– During a recent interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, Seth Rollins spoke about his incredible feud with Cody Rhodes which saw him suffer defeats at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell. He explained how he believes he got more respect by losing the feud 3-0. He said “I definitely think I came out of it a lot better than when I went into it,” said Rollins.

“I don’t think in any way that I suffered from losing three times in a row. If anything, I in some ways got more respect for having the humility to put my own self-interest aside to work with someone who, incoming back into this world (WWE) from his past world (AEW), he needed it a lot more than I did. My equity is not going anywhere and he needed to re-establish himself.”

– According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Day 1 2023 is the next US show that Brock Lesnar is currently listed for. Brock has been featured prominently in advertising for the WWE Day 1 premium live event, indicating that he’ll be in action on the January 2023 show.

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)