10/1/22 WWE house show results from Bismarck, ND

– WWE / Universal Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) d Alpha Academy

– Kevin Owens d Austin Theory

– White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the house lights are turned to red.

– Dolph Ziggler d The Miz

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) d Tamina Snuka / Bayley

– Scheduled U.S. Title defense turns into a 6-man tag team Street Fight : Bobby Lashley / Dolph Ziggler / Kevin Owens d Austin Theory / Seth Rollins / The Miz

