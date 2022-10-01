10/1/22 WWE house show results from Bismarck, ND
– WWE / Universal Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) d Alpha Academy
– Kevin Owens d Austin Theory
– White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the house lights are turned to red.
– Dolph Ziggler d The Miz
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) d Tamina Snuka / Bayley
– Scheduled U.S. Title defense turns into a 6-man tag team Street Fight : Bobby Lashley / Dolph Ziggler / Kevin Owens d Austin Theory / Seth Rollins / The Miz
#WWEBismarck did not disappoint! @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Y12vaioCyY
— Adriana (@adrianamorehart) October 2, 2022
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM