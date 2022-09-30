Notes on WWE Superstar merchandise sales

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Drew McIntyre had some momentum earlier this month, perhaps due to WWE Clash at The Castle, as two weeks ago his merchandise was #1 in sales for the company.

The Bloodline is the perennial #1 merchandise mover in WWE these days.

It’s believed that when Bray Wyatt does return to the company, he will immediately go back to being a top seller. We noted last week how WWE released new “special event” merchandise to go with the White Rabbit teasers. Now word is that the White Rabbit merchandise was a hot seller over the past week. The cryptic campaign has been very effective as a marketing ploy.