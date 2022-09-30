Date for WWE Day 1 to possibly be changed

WWE officials are reportedly considering a change for the Day 1 Premium Live Event.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that a decision will be made this week on whether or not they will change the date of the event. Day 1 is currently scheduled for Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, but there is talk that the date may be changed.

If the date is changed, the plan is to make the announcement next week. Even if the date is changed, the venue will stay the same.

Brock Lesnar is currently advertised for Day 1 and that is the next date that WWE has him listed for. It’s been reported that he is booked for WWE Crown Jewel in November, and he is also advertised for the Royal Rumble in late January.