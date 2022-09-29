White Rabbit updates

There’s a feeling within WWE that the recent White Rabbit teases are a big success.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that while not everyone was sold on the QR code aspect of the teasers, there’s a feeling backstage that the campaign has been a major success, and that it has created even more buzz than what was intended.

The WWE creative team has largely been hands-off with the White Rabbit segments, and most everyone who are talking aren’t sure of the small details that are involved. WWE higher-ups are clearly aware of the plans and how things will work moving forward.

It was noted that there’s a belief that the White Rabbit reveal will happen at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia. There’s no word yet on if the character behind the reveal will actually be at Extreme Rules, but the internal belief is that these teasers are for the return of Bray Wyatt.