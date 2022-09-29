Spoilers – AEW Rampage tapings from 9/28

AEW taped the following Rampage matches tonight in Philadelphia. They will air this Friday 9/30 on TNT-

-AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed retained over Private Party & The Butcher/The Blade

-Jamie Hayter defeated Willow Nightingale

-Lee Moriarty defeated Fuego Del Sol. W. Morrissey chokeslammed Fuego after the match

-Ryan Nemeth came out and insulted the people of Philadelphia, then the old ECW. Hook interrupted and beat him down then applied the Redrum. The Trustbusters left an envelope for Hook on the stage and he picked it up on the way out

-Rush defeated John Silver. After, Rush and Andrade then beat up Alex Reynolds an Silver. The Dark Order ran out and then The Butcher/The Blade ran out. Adam Page finally came out and cleared the ring