News on plans for Finn Balor
WrestleVotes reports that WWE has significant plans for Finn Balor in the works. He is reportedly a favorite among the new regime.
The following report was filed on Balor today-
I’m told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don’t know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 29, 2022
Balor, the current leader of The Judgment Day, will face Edge in an I Quit Match at WWE Extreme Rules on 10/8 in Philadelphia.