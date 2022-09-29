News on plans for Finn Balor

WrestleVotes reports that WWE has significant plans for Finn Balor in the works. He is reportedly a favorite among the new regime.

The following report was filed on Balor today-

I’m told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don’t know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 29, 2022

Balor, the current leader of The Judgment Day, will face Edge in an I Quit Match at WWE Extreme Rules on 10/8 in Philadelphia.