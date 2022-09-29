Is Casino Advertising Popular Among MMA Athletes in the United Kingdom

Do you want to know the connection between MMA and casino sponsorships? Read on to find out the benefits of casino endorsements as well as some MMA players sponsored by casinos.

Unless you’ve been hiding out under a rock, you already know that online casinos have grown to be one of the biggest industries in the United Kingdom. The gambling industry has also started close collaboration with another trending hobby or sport, MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). This is by far the most popular fighting sport and many fans love to put money on the matches. As a result, betting on an MMA match has grown significantly as well.

Given its enormous popularity, it is not surprising that well-known MMA fighters are accepting sponsorships from online casinos. But what are the benefits of endorsements to the MMA scene? In this article, you will find out the connection between wagering sites and MMA as well as some of the most popular MMA fighters who are sponsored by online casinos.

Advantages of Online Casino Advertising

It’s common to see gambling sponsors in any sports, and MMA is no different. There is already a connection between casino sites and sports, as many enthusiastic gamblers have been placing bets since the inception of MMA betting. However, this goes beyond just having extra activities for the spectators. Here you can find some of the benefits of casino endorsements for both MMA and the gambling industry.

● Casino Brand Awareness

Brand awareness is perhaps the main reason why wagering sites promote well-known MMA teams. With sponsorship deals, these casino sites get brand awareness and positive brand associations. Both are incredibly important nowadays, as all of the trustly casino UK operators also do their best to increase their visibility on the internet. By sponsoring a popular MMA team or an athlete, the brand becomes a part of the team. People start to associate the brand with the player, which means more exposure.

● Increasing Profit

There are many benefits that operators gain from sponsoring MMA teams. The rise in revenue is one of these advantages. Profits can rise significantly by merging the markets for sportsbooks and casinos. The majority of the endorsements come from well-known athletes, therefore promoting them will generate a greater following. This increases exposure even more and makes it possible for fans and the public in general to indulge more.

● Influence on Sports Betting

People are more likely to gamble at a casino when they see their favorite player endorsing the company. Therefore, there is a higher chance that people will wager on sports other than MMA. Additionally, sponsorships are one of the major revenue sources for sports clubs all around the world. So, regardless of how popular a team is, a significant portion relies entirely on sponsorship income. The mutual agreement between the gambling industry and MMA is the main reason why there is more sponsorship now than ever.

Endorsement Offers in Online Casinos

Given the risks involved in being a UFS fighter, it’s no surprise that athletes are looking for side gigs. This is why they usually become brand ambassadors. In the list below, we selected some of the most popular players that are endorsed by online casinos.

Conor McGregor

The Notorious, Conor McGregor was the face of the fighting game for many years. However, before the Irishman conquered UFC’s featherweight division, he was pretty much unknown to the public. Despite that, one online poker site saw his potential and signed him up for a sponsorship way back in 2013. Fortunately for the poker website, McGregor went on a three-year winning streak that only ended once Nate Diaz submitted him.

At the peak of his contract, McGregor is said to have earned $5 million a year from that single sponsorship. Nowadays, the Irish star is #35 on the Forbes 2022 highest paid athletes list and has his own whiskey brand and an estimated net worth of $200 million.

Tim Barnett

Tim Barnett is a famous MMA athlete who is best known for his time in Cage Warriors. The welterweight amassed a record of 2 wins, 2 losses, and one draw during his stay at CW. At one point, he was such a popular figure in the UK’s MMA and UFC scene that he signed a generous sponsorship with a giant in the mobile casino industry.

Namely, in 2017, Barnett was at the height of his prowess as he recorded 3 straight wins during that calendar year. In compensation for the sponsorship, Barnett went on to wear the operator’s logo on his apparel during his fights. The casino’s director at the time was very pleased that he had signed one of the biggest MMA prospects in the UK. However, the fighter would go on to retire with his last fight being in 2019 for Bellator in London.

Audley Harrison

Audley Harrison is a former heavyweight boxer from the United Kingdom. The boxer had his first taste of success at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, where he won his country a gold medal in the super-heavyweight boxing division. Since then, the 6 foot 6 giant went on to have 38 professional boxing bouts, winning 31, and losing only 7. However, boxing isn’t the only thing Harrison is good at.

Reportedly, the retired boxer is a huge fan of poker. Not only was he sponsored by an online poker giant, but he also enjoyed winning large prizes at this platform. Apparently, Harrison had a big night while playing at one of the poker tournaments in 2007 and won a $75,000 prize pool. Another time, Audley managed to get his hands on a $90,000 win after he finished third in a high-stakes poker game.

Conclusion

The sports sector has always featured sponsorship deals. Just as unknown bookmakers considerably profit from well-known athletes, sports teams also receive sponsorships. As a result, it is safe to predict that sponsorships will keep on growing in the sports business for a long time.