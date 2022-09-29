Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Donnybrook match added to WWE Extreme Rules

Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) in a Six-Man Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match has been announced for WWE Extreme Rules.

The match will be a free-for-all brawl with weapons available for use.

Below is the updated lineup for the 10/8 Extreme Rules event from Philadelphia-

-Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes

-I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs. Edge

-Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

-Strap Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

-RAW Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Ronda Rousey