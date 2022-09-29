Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Donnybrook match added to WWE Extreme Rules
Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) in a Six-Man Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match has been announced for WWE Extreme Rules.
The match will be a free-for-all brawl with weapons available for use.
Below is the updated lineup for the 10/8 Extreme Rules event from Philadelphia-
-Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes
-I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs. Edge
-Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
-Strap Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
-RAW Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley
-SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Ronda Rousey