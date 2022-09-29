Chris Amann reportedly departs WWE

WWE’s Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann is no longer with the company.

There have been rumors on WWE possibly releasing Amann, but PWInsider reports that he was not terminate. Amann reportedly gave his notice some time ago, and officially retired from the position this month.

Amann began working with WWE back in May 2008. He was part of the team that helped to implement WWE’s sports medicine program and the Wellness Policy. He often appeared on TV. Amann previously worked as a physician for the 2008 United States Olympic team.

Amann has not publicly commented on the departure as of this writing and there’s no word yet on what he has planned for the future.