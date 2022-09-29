9/29/22 Impact Wrestling Recap

Black Taurus defeated Delirious

Delirious rushed Taurus as the opening bell rang but couldn’t equal Taurus in power. Taurus proceeded to overwhelm Delirious with power moves for an extended period.

Delirious eventually landed a clothesline, opening Taurus for a series of leg drops. Taurus escaped Delirious’s rally by rolling to the outside. Once returning to the ring, Taurus landed a backbreaker and a Samoan drop.

To close, Taurus hit Destination Hellhole, his inverted sit-out over-the-shoulder piledriver, and pinned Delirious.

Bobby Fish Interview

Fish was interviewed backstage. When asked why he was in Impact, Fish answered with competition and legitimacy. Fish then called out Impact World Challenger Josh Alexander and Alexander’s next challenger, Eddie Edwards. Fish intends to challenge the winner after the match concludes.

Mia Yim Interview

Mickie James’s title or retirement tour continues with a match against Mia Yim at Bound for Glory. Yim referenced her history with James. After a tape played with Mickie beating Yim in an old match, she claimed she was much more prepared.

This was a decent segment to build for a match James will never lose.

Honor No More Promo

Eddie Edwards walked to the ring with Honor No More. After celebrating his win at Victory Road, Edwards called out fellow faction member PCO for losing his last match. PCO was calmed after a bag was placed over his head.

Ace Austin took the microphone and bragged on the group’s accomplishments.

Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis hyped up Edwards for pinning Impact Champion Josh Alexander at Victory Road.

A “video package” played, which featured nothing but the same clip of Edwards pinning Alexander multiple times.

Edwards took the microphone back to claim the fans turned their backs on him. He then contended at Bound for Glory, he would win because what Honor No More fights for is “righteous”.

Josh Alexander then walked out with a microphone of his own. He claimed Honor No More was afraid. He then bolstered his title’s importance.

Edwards responded, claiming Alexander was blind, and he would open his eyes at Bound for Glory. Alexander answered, with the assertion, he wrestles with the Impact fans by his side.

Edwards challenged Alexander to fight all of Honor No More; Alexander obliged. Alexander was overwhelmed by the Honor No More, even as Heath and Rich Swann came to his side. Motor City Machine guns tried to even the odds and somewhat succeeded, leaving Alexander and Edwards alone in the ring. Before the pair could come to blows, Edwards rolled to the outside.

Heath and Rich Swann defeated PCO and Vincent (Honor No More)

This sure was a PCO match.

Coverage started with this match already in progress. PCO gained control over Swann with his strength advantage, which he handed over to Vincent.

Heath turned things around after receiving the hot tag. PCO saved Vincent from the finish and rushed the ring to flip momentum for his team again, but he just fell to the floor.

Swann hit Vincent with a high kick and phoenix splash to close the match.

Moose Interview

Moose had a short interview that turned into a shorter brawl after he said something unfavorable about his next opponent, Steve Maclin. This was over as soon as it started.

Sami Callihan Interview

Maclin begged to be inserted into the Maclin/Moose match next week, but he was denied due to his broken orbital bone; instead, he was made the special guest referee.

Monster’s Ball Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Allie Katch

The match started with back-and-forth striking. As things picked up, strikes turned to trash can lid shots.

Masha landed a suplex to put Katch on the back foot, which she followed with a chain-assisted choke. Katch nearly turned things around with another shot from a trash can lid, but an air raid crash into the corner allowed Masha to maintain her control.

During the break, both women got color.

Masha walked outside and grabbed a chair. When she re-entered the ring, Katch caught her with a chain-assisted punch. Masha was basically unphased, escaping Katch’s fireman carry with a DDT. Masha landed a suplex into the chair to further her dominance. Masha then hit Katch with a disgusting DDV into the chair.

After Katch kicked out, Masha climbed to the top rope. Katch caught her with the trash can lid again, opening Masha up for a superplex. Katch followed up with a DDV through a door propped up in the corner; Katch kicked out.

Katch pulled Masha to the edge of the ring, where a struggle ensued. Masha won out, landing a Russian leg sweep through a surprise table placed ringside.

Back in the ring, Masha poured a bag of thumbtacks on the mat. Katch caught Masha with a knee, which she followed with a piledriver into the tacks; Masha kicked out. Katch then added to the tack pile with a stack of cut cans.

After surviving a shot from a trashcan, Masha hit Katch with a snowplow into the pile of tacks and cans for the win.

